The Super Humans of ‘Split’ and ‘Unbreakable’ Reunite in M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Film ‘Glass’

During San Diego Comic-Con, director M. Night Shyamalan premiered the trailer for his latest film, Glass, the third and final installment of the Eastrail 177 Trilogy in which the superhuman characters of the 2000 film Unbreakable and the 2016 film Split are once again merged together. Housed together in a psychiatric facility, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price/Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) and Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) find themselves entangled in each other’s lives once again.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within. …Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Your first look at #GlassMovie. In theaters January 18th. pic.twitter.com/UwYyu9Nmwz — Glass (@GlassMovie) July 16, 2018

Glass is scheduled to be in theaters January 18, 2019.

