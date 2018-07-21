Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Super Humans of ‘Split’ and ‘Unbreakable’ Reunite in M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Film ‘Glass’

by at on

During San Diego Comic-Con, director M. Night Shyamalan premiered the trailer for his latest film, Glass, the third and final installment of the Eastrail 177 Trilogy in which the superhuman characters of the 2000 film Unbreakable and the 2016 film Split are once again merged together. Housed together in a psychiatric facility, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price/Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) and Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) find themselves entangled in each other’s lives once again.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within. …Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass is scheduled to be in theaters January 18, 2019.

A post shared by Glass (@glassmovie) on

A post shared by Glass (@glassmovie) on

A post shared by Glass (@glassmovie) on

A post shared by Glass (@glassmovie) on

A post shared by Glass (@glassmovie) on



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP