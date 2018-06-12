Luke Cage Becomes the Guardian of Former Councilwoman ‘Black Mariah’ Dillard in Season Two

With the premiere of the second season of Luke Cage on June 22, 2018, Netflix released a second trailer to show just how formidable an opponent former Councilwoman Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) aka Black Mariah is to the unbreakable titular character (Mike Colter).

You don’t need to be bulletproof to be a superhero. Black women have always had superpowers – turn pain into progress. Harlem doesn’t need a hero it needs a queen.

That is, until she requests that he protect her from the only other person who can make him bleed.

My dark chocolate boy scout. Of course you’re going to save me.

A post shared by Luke Cage (@marvelslukecage) on May 22, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

Speaking of queens, it looks like Detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) is also returning, well armed and ready to fight.

Messin' with Misty and Colleen? Big mistake. pic.twitter.com/YY25TPWYUn — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 4, 2018

"More than an arm. It's a chance to get back to work." pic.twitter.com/V2dXIfwOF8 — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) June 11, 2018