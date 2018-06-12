Laughing Squid

Luke Cage Becomes the Guardian of Former Councilwoman ‘Black Mariah’ Dillard in Season Two

With the premiere of the second season of Luke Cage on June 22, 2018, Netflix released a second trailer to show just how formidable an opponent former Councilwoman Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) aka Black Mariah is to the unbreakable titular character (Mike Colter).

You don’t need to be bulletproof to be a superhero. Black women have always had superpowers – turn pain into progress. Harlem doesn’t need a hero it needs a queen.

That is, until she requests that he protect her from the only other person who can make him bleed.

My dark chocolate boy scout. Of course you’re going to save me.

Speaking of queens, it looks like Detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) is also returning, well armed and ready to fight.

