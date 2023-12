Fascinating POV Footage of Checked Luggage Traveling Through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

The Dallas Morning News posted fascinating POV footage that shows what happens to checked luggage traveling through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. There are 20 miles of baggage carousels that stretch over five terminals, which means a long circuitous route for a traveler’s luggage to make it onto the plane.

From the gate to the plane, your luggage takes a long ride before it leaves the ground. See where it goes through.

via Digg