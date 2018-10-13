Lucas the Spider Scares Himself Silly Twice While Reading a Creepy Halloween Story Out Loud

Lucas the Spider, the adorably animated arachnid by Joshua Slice, scares himself silly while reading a creepy Halloween story out loud. He calms down when he reaches a line in the story about spiders, creatures Lucas knows first-hand to not be scary. Instead, he makes up his own scary story about a vacuum cleaner hose and scares himself silly once again.
