Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Lucas the Spider Scares Himself Silly Twice While Reading a Creepy Halloween Story Out Loud

by at on

Lucas the Spider Halloween Story

Lucas the Spider, the adorably animated arachnid by Joshua Slice, scares himself silly while reading a creepy Halloween story out loud. He calms down when he reaches a line in the story about spiders, creatures Lucas knows first-hand to not be scary. Instead, he makes up his own scary story about a vacuum cleaner hose and scares himself silly once again.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP