Lucas the Spider and His Good Buddy the Fly Giddily Ride Around the House on a Slippery Ice Cube

While searching the kitchen for something to eat, Lucas the Spider and his buddy the Fly discovered a cold, wet cube that slipped away with a simple touch.

Summer is here! Lucas and his friend found a new toy to play with – if only they could get it to stay still!

Seeing the opportunity for lots of fun, the adorable pair giddily took turns riding upon the smooth surface of the kitchen counter and the swirly bowl of the bathroom sink. This frenetic activity caused the ice cube to quickly diminish in size and fall down the drain.