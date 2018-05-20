Lucas the Giant Spider Inadvertently Decimates a Tiny Wooden Village When Introducing Himself

Lucas the Spider, the animated arachnid by Joshua Slice who’s led quite an full and interesting life thus far, finally found out what it’s like to be the biggest being in the room when he came upon a tiny village of tiny wooden people with a tiny wooden windmill. In an effort to be friendly, Lucas went to introduce himself. Unfortunately, Lucas was less than confident with his newfound bulk and inadvertently decimated the village in one fell swoop.
Lucas is a tiny spider to some…giant arachnid to others.