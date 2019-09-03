Lucas the Spider Tries to Make Friends With Harried Cuckoo Who Lives Inside a Clock House on the Wall

Ever in search of new friends, the very affable Lucas the Spider (previously) tentatively knocked on the door of an attractive little bungalow hanging upon the wall. After a few moments, a very harried cuckoo bird came flying out the door for a few seconds, sent out a call and locked herself back in.

A determined Lucas attempted another try but was again given the same brusque treatment. He then dragged his homemade harp to her doorstep in hopes of wooing the bird with music. Despite his talent and dulcet tones, it was unfortunately it was not meant to be.