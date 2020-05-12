Gorgeous Low Relief Paper Animal Sculptures

Artist Calvin Nicholls creates gorgeous low relief paper sculptures featuring incredibly detailed animals that appear to be reaching out from the frame. Each sculpture is made out of finely cut cotton paper and placed into shadow boxes for an incredible 3D effect. Nicholls started using paper as his primary medium while still in school.

In my graphic design classes in college we studied paper as a medium which I found intriguing. Several years later in 1983 while designing a menu for a client I discovered a paper sculpture artist in Toronto and approached him about collaborating. His work and the art form really appealed to me and I immediately began my experiments with various papers that I had become familiar with through the graphics trade.