A Low Bass Cover of ‘The Rains of Castamere’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ Sung Sitting on an Iron Throne

Singer Geoff Castellucci performed a low bass, a cappella cover of the song “Rains of Castamere” from the Game of Thrones while sitting on an Iron Throne. Like his previous videos, different and appropriately attired versions of himself came out to provide beautifully layered harmonies. Castellucci admits that he took a bit of license with the song.

I realize that this is a departure from the original version, so please don’t slice off my right hand or push me out of a tower window. That would really really hurt.