A Loving Family Gives Their Nana a Fuzzy Robotic Cat Before She Moves Into Pet-Free Assisted Living

When his Nana had to give up her beloved kitty in order to move into assisted living, James Allen Smith and his family gave her the next best thing, a fuzzy interactive robotic cat that responds to touch and sound. The elder woman was absolutely enthralled by the robotic pet, tenderly interacting with it and naming him Robby. Well done sir.

Nana had to give up her cat when she went into an adult family home so we got her a robot cat for her birthday this year. It’s totally amazing how she took to it immediately. We live in the future, and maybe it’s not so bad after all.

via ABC News