Lost Spirits, A Unique Distillery That Uses Science to Quickly Age Their Bespoke Rums and Whiskies

Jack Stewart, a senior writer for Wired, visited Lost Spirits, a Los Angeles distillery that offers a variety of bespoke spirits, including a Navy strength rum, single malt, peated American whisky named “Abomination” along with several other varietals. These spirits are specifically unique due to a process created by owner Bryan Davis, who figured out how to quickly barrel age spirits. Stewart got a first hand look at Davis’ setup and process.

Obsessive distiller Bryan Davis invented a contraption for aging booze fast. His goal: to create highly engineered, rapidly prototyped sprits that are unlike any you’ve tasted before.

