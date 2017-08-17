Laughing Squid

84 Year Old Woman Finds Her Lost Engagement Ring Wrapped Around a Carrot From Her Garden

Carrot Ring

While was tending to her Armena, Alberta Canada garden in 2004, Mary Grams realized that she had lost her diamond engagement ring. Concerned that her husband would be upset, Grams had quickly it replaced. Thirteen years later, Grams’ daughter-in-law Colleen Daley was working in the same garden, plucked a carrot out of the ground and saw that it had grown around a beautiful diamond ring. In an interview with the CBC, Daley explained how she knew exactly to whom this ring belonged.

I knew it had to belong to either grandma or my mother-in-law,” Daley said, “because no other women have lived on that farm. I asked my husband if he recognized the ring. And he said yeah. His mother had lost her engagement ring years ago in the garden and never found it again. And it turned up on this carrot.

When asked about the ring, the 84-year old Grams stated, “It still fits”

via Boing Boing

