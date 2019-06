A Clever T-Shirt That Features the ‘Lorem Ipsum’ Placeholder Text as the Iconic Star Wars Opening Crawl

Teespring is selling a very clever T-Shirt that features the text of the placeholding “Lorem Ipsum” paragraph as the iconic opening crawl seen in almost every Star Wars film.

Each shirt is printed to order and will be shipped on or before June 10, 2019.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

And here's that Lorem Ipsum'd Star Wars t-shirt you never knew you needed until just now https://t.co/JPbzeZkTDB pic.twitter.com/mGIdsCZos0 — Doctor Popular (@DocPop) May 30, 2019

via Doctor Popular