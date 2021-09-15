The Dark Tower and Bilbo Baggins’ House Recreated in a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Sandcastle Series

Leonardo Ugolini (previously), a prolific artist who makes sandcastles and sculptures from around the world, sculpted an absolutely amazing replication of Barad-dûr (The Dark Tower), which serves as Sauron‘s fortress and is known as the highest point in all of Mordor.

This is the second part of a 3-part sculpture series dedicated to The Lord of the Rings. The first part was a sand recreation of Bilbo Baggins‘ house. In the third part, Ugolini amusingly reenacts part of the plot using his sand structures.