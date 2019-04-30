Lookout, An Angled Smartphone Camera That Instantly Streams Steps Ahead So You Can Keep Looking Down

Alex Cornell, an interface designer, filmmaker, and musician, has created “Lookout”, a hilarious parody product promo that addresses the annoyingly ubiquitous habit of never looking up from a phone. The angled lens and “visionary awareness algorithm” of Lookout see a few steps ahead in the person’s path and instantaneously streams that information onto the screen. Lookout doesn’t cure this ridiculous habit, but it at least makes it safer for the person and those around them.

This is Lookout, a new camera that looks ahead, so you can keep looking down. Finally, you can see what’s in front of you, without ever having to look up from your phone. Lookout is enabled by a breakthrough camera system which allows the lens to tilt forward and constantly stream your immediate surroundings to an intelligent overlay, at the top of your screen.

Growing up, we're told to look both way before crossing the street. These days, we only look one way: down (at our phones). I made a video about that: pic.twitter.com/Lu9EZrEvh9 — Alex Cornell (@alexcornell) April 29, 2019

via Ryan Hoover