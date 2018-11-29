The Long Term Residual Psychological Harm That Remains Even After the Bullying Itself Has Ended

In a helpful episode of Life Noggin, the animated narrator Blocko (voiced by Pat Graziosi) and pal Triangle Bob (voiced by Michael Reeves) discuss their personal experience with being bullied as a preface to explaining about the long term residual psychological damage that remains even after the bullying itself has ended.

Targets of bullying often do worse in school and are more likely to skip or drop out. They are also more likely to experience depression or anxiety, develop behavior problems, and even begin bullying others.

The animated pair go on to offer helpful advice to help stave off these long term effects of bullying.