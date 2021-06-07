‘Lucky Charms’ Mischievously Transforms Into ‘Loki Charms’ Ahead of the Disney+ Series Premiere of ‘Loki’

Disney+ has partnered with Lucky Charms to transform the beloved magical mascot of the cereal into the very mischievous Loki and his bag of tricks for a limited edition box of “Loki Charms”.

There’s been a disruption in our reality and the Lucky Charms we all know and love have shape-shifted into a new mischievously delicious form.

Boxes of the shapeshifted cereal will be available on June 9th, the same date as the premiere of the Marvel anti-hero series Loki, but only for a limited time.

Presale begins at 9:00 ET, store opens at 11:00 ET.

Here’s the trailer for the highly anticipated series.

