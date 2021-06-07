Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

‘Lucky Charms’ Mischievously Transforms Into ‘Loki Charms’ Ahead of the Disney+ Series Premiere of ‘Loki’

by on

Disney+ has partnered with Lucky Charms to transform the beloved magical mascot of the cereal into the very mischievous Loki and his bag of tricks for a limited edition box of “Loki Charms”.

There’s been a disruption in our reality and the Lucky Charms we all know and love have shape-shifted into a new mischievously delicious form.

Boxes of the shapeshifted cereal will be available on June 9th, the same date as the premiere of the Marvel anti-hero series Loki, but only for a limited time.

Presale begins at 9:00 ET, store opens at 11:00 ET.

Loki Lucky Charms

Here’s the trailer for the highly anticipated series.

via Nerdist


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved