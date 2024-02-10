Little Girl Gives Her Honest Opinion of New York City While Wearing an Insta360 Camera

A three year old little girl named Jette, who lives in Sydney, Australia, offered up her honest opinion of New York City while wearing an Insta360 camera that her mother Jeraldine clipped onto her jacket. This was Jette’s very first time visiting, and she voiced her displeasure with the sights, sounds, and smells, particularly around Times Square and Port Authority in Midtown, Manhattan, as captured by the POV camera.

Mama, I don’t like here in New York cause there’s a lot of rubbish. You said it’s pretty. Oh, there’s a little rubbish. Look at all the stuff on the floor. And there’s so many people here. Mama, I don’t like New York…oh, what is so stinky? …Mama, do not lie to me next time.