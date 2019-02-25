A Little Girl Insists ‘Cookie Monster’ is a Letter While Singing the ABC Song With Kermit the Frog

In a classic clip from the long-playing children series Sesame Street, a little girl named Joey was singing the ABC song with Kermit the Frog. All was going well until Joey stopped and inserted “Cookie Monster” as a letter of the alphabet. Kermit gently corrected her, but Joey was insistent about Cookie Monster. When he’d finally had enough of his sweet-toothed blue friend, an insulted Kermit stormed off but quickly returned with a forgiving heart in order to say “I love you too”.

Joey: Now I’ve sung my ABC next time Cookie Monster giggling.

Kermit – Next time Cookie Monster, will sing with you, I’m leaving.

Joey – I love you.

Kermit – I love you, too.

Joey – Thanks.