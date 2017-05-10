On episode 8 of the Little How To Girl series, an adorable little girl demonstrates how to properly change the oil in your vehicle. Making sure to take a delicious cookie break while the old oil drains out of your car is very important.

The car being worked on in this video is a 2013 Nissan Juke. The steps are pretty much the same though regardless of your own car model.

Steps:

1) Either use a car ramp or a jack to lift the car up. If you use a jack, make sure you use some wheel chocks to prevent the car from rolling and always use a jack stand for extra protection.

2) Put some newspaper down to protect the ground from splashing oil. Position your oil pan underneath and then unscrew the plug.

3) Let the oil drain. Eat a cookie.

4) Unscrew the oil filter. Check to make sure the rubber gasket comes off with it.

5) Put in the new oil filter and screw the drain plug back it.

6) Using a funnel to prevent spillage, pour the new oil into the engine. If you’re not sure how much to put in, use the oil dipstick to check.

7) You’re done! Now just remember to bring your old oil back to be recycled.