A Little Girl and Her Beloved Dog Have Loud Conversations in a Language of Their Very Own

A two year old named Everlee and her dedicated dog Dude carried on several rather loud, but adorable conversations that appeared to be in a language all their own. The little girl was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy that causes speech delays, but Dude, who has been with the family since Everlee was born, is an Arctic Spitz (Siberian Husky Alaskan Malamute, Samoyed, Alaskan Klee Kai etc.) – a breed well known for being highly vociferous. The two have established such a close bond, that Dude is actually teaching Everlee how to use her voice.

