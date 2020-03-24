Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Turning Little Free Libraries Into Little Free Food Pantries During the Age of Coronavirus Quarantines

by on

Stewards of the Little Free Libraries (previously) across the world are replacing free books with paper, canned and non-perishable goods, turning these small spaces into little free pantries.

To all our neighbors affecting (sic) by the COVID-19 virus, this Little Free Library has been converted into a Little Free Food Pantry. Take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare.

Cornwall, Ontario City Councillor Carilyne Hebert even kept a few books in with the groceries.

In uncertain times, #LittleFreeLibrary stewards are wowing us with their creativity and generosity! From sharing household necessities (toilet paper!) to just sharing a little humor, click our bio link to see how stewards are adapting their #littlelibraries to accommodate quarantine life.

In another instance, when the doors came off another Little Free Library, someone took it upon themselves to fill the library shelves with knitting needles, yarn, and good wishes to keep safe.

By chance, when COVID-19 was really gearing up in my area, a freak wind storm blew the door off my library. I had to close. A week later I walked by to find it full of wool and knitting needles with signs saying ‘Take me and social distance like a champ.

via Mental Floss


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved