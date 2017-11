On the day before Thanksgiving 2017, a surprisingly graceful little Asian elephant named Lily went for a relaxing dip in the pool at the Oregon Zoo . While she enjoying her swim, her human caretakers carefully threw cut slices of apples into the water for Lily to discover. They also left a number of apple slices poolside for a refreshing treat when Lily came up for air, which she did with great gusto .

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!