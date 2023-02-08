The Toothy History of Little Debbie Snack Cakes

Tom Blank of Weird History Food looks at the toothy chronology of the famous Little Debbie brand, noting its humble beginnings and famous mascot.

If you ever took a bag lunch to school, odds are you’re pretty acquainted with Little Debbie, the preferred prepackaged brand of treats adored by latchkey kids the world over. Is it a snack? Is it a dessert? If you’re bold enough, the answer to both questions is yes. Whoever you may be, Little Debbie has a snack for you.

Blank explains how Oather “O.D.” McKee and his wife Ruth started the company, how OD sold home-baked cakes from his car around Chattanooga, Tennessee during The Great Depression, how his granddaughter Debbie came to be the longtime brand mascot, and how McKee Foods became one of the most profitable snack food empires with women at the helm.

