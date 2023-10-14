Little Boy and Donkey Are the Best of Friends

A little boy named Gunnar and his beloved donkey Snickers are the very best of friends, doing everything together at Kloud 9 Acres, the family alpaca farm in Ontario, Canada. Gunnar’s mother Damaris stated that she wasn’t sure that Snickers would fit in when he first came to the farm, but as it turns out, he’s right where he belongs.

Who knew a donkey could be so special? When we brought Snickers home two years ago we were a little nervous if he was going to fit in. But now we can’t imagine life without him. His love for cuddles and little bit of sass is just right.