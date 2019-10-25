Human Junkyard Dogs Roam the Streets in the Music Video for the Little Big Song ‘Rock Paper Scissors’

In the amusing music video for the song “Rock Paper Scissors” by the St. Petersburg, Russia band Little Big (previously) features a the band dressed as a pack of junkyard dogs roaming the streets. As the day goes on, angry pack scares off humans, pees on walls and even starts a fight with a group of furry stray cats who give as good as they get.

Music composed and produced by Ilia Prusikin, Danny Zuckerman, Viktor Sibrinin. Lyrics by Ilia Prusikin, Danny Zuckerman. We quoted from and were inspired by:

