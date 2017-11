Former NASA engineer Mark Rober created a liquid sand hot tub that is just as amazing as it sounds. He brought the fluidized bed to life by adding air in all of the right places at the base of his hot tub. Rober then filled the tub with sand, sat on top of it, and sank down into the bubbling dust when the air was turned on.

