Liquid Death Is Selling Ten Collectable Cans of Their Iced Tea With Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA and Signature

The ever-humorous canned beverage company Liquid Death gave Ozzy Osbourne ten cans of their new low calorie Iced Tea to drink from and then placed the crushed cans with his DNA intact in a specimen jar to sell as the “Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy”, with his signature to seal the deal. This collectible item sells for $450 and is going really fast.

Yes, we really got the Prince of Darkness to drink from 10 cans of our low-calorie Iced Tea. And yes, he actually crushed each can himself. In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label.