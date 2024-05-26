Lioness Mom Teaches Her Cubs to Climb Trees

Michael Moth of the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa captured wonderful footage of a dedicated lioness lovingly showing her four babies how to climb trees. She just sat in the tree and waited for her clumsy little cubs to join her when ready. After one successfully made up the tree, the three on the ground were ready to go.

Despite lions not needing to know how to climb trees, this mother lioness taught her 4 very tiny cubs this skill.

Cubs Will Always Follow Their Mother

Nadav Ossendryver, the founder of Latest Sightings, captured an incredible scene at Kruger National Park where six tiny cubs raced each other to follow their lioness mother.

A lioness surprisingly got up during the heat of the day to stretch her legs. After making her way to the road, she let out a few calls and 6 of the cutest lion cubs came running to meet her. When she started walking off, they raced to keep up!