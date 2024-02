A Supercut of Voice Actors Performing Alongside Their Characters in ‘The Lion King’

Video editor Thomas H. Smith gave his distinct split-screen treatment to the 1994 Disney animated movie The Lion King, positioning the voice actors portraying each character and the musicians alongside the original movie. Smith stated that this one was a popular request.

It is time for the one everyone has been asking for. After much request, a video highlighting the talented voice actors behind Disney’s The Lion King.