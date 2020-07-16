Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Down the Personal Process That He Used for Writing ‘My Shot’ for ‘Hamilton’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The brilliant Lin-Miranda Manuel virtually sat down with Rotten Tomatoes to talk about Hamilton. During the interview, Manuel went into exquisite detail about the incredibly expressive song “My Shot”, specifically the process, the musical influences, and the message he wanted to convey about the man himself.

I’m grabbing from the influences and paying homage to those influences. …I’m literally calling on the ancestors of this flow. …The ‘Whoah’ section, I’ll just say, is based on the AOL startup sound because I wanted it to feel like …his words are connecting with the world.