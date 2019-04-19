Lil Dicky Sounds the Alarm About Climate Change in Star Studded Animated Music Video for His Song ‘Earth’

Performer Lil Dicky (previously) expresses his concern for the planet upon which we live in a cleverly animated music video for his song “Earth”. The singer and his producer Benny Blanco recruited a number of very well known singers and actors to lend a hand and help raise money for groups that are working to combat climate change.

The Earth needs our help. If we don’t make massive changes to our behavior over the next twelve years, the damage we’ve done to this planet will be irreversible. Oceans will be destroyed, super storms will become even more super, cities will flood, the air will suck, and we’ll run out of food and energy. And not in a couple of hundred years either, scientists say it’s right around the corner. But the power to prevent this is in our hands!

The performers include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, and Kris Wu.

LD and super-producer Benny Blanco put on their hard hats and reached out to almost every artist they knew. And then they asked those artists to help save the Earth by being in this song and video. Hey, sometimes we forget that celebrities are Earthlings too. And they all love living on this planet just like all of us. So, of course, they said yes!!





this is about to be of of the more monumental moments in human history. join the premiere right now. i am logging in. https://t.co/LGlTNxz5QI — LD (@lildickytweets) April 19, 2019

Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 19, 2019

Lil Dicky explains how he came to be aware of the need to sound the alarm about the environment.