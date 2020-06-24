Laughing Squid

Visualizing the Lifecycles of Fruit

by

It all started on Twitter when Alfie Day shared a photo visually representing the lifecycle of a blackberry. He arranged each stage of life into a semicircle beginning with the bud and ending with the fully ripe fruit. Day then inspired others to share similar fruit lifecycles, such as strawberries, blueberries, and coffee beans. One very clever person also humorously shared the lifecycle of a Blackberry phone.

