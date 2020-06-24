Visualizing the Lifecycles of Fruit

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blackberries have cool stages of life, no? pic.twitter.com/RL5xREoJCv — Re: Alfie (@AlfieDaye) June 16, 2020

It all started on Twitter when Alfie Day shared a photo visually representing the lifecycle of a blackberry. He arranged each stage of life into a semicircle beginning with the bud and ending with the fully ripe fruit. Day then inspired others to share similar fruit lifecycles, such as strawberries, blueberries, and coffee beans. One very clever person also humorously shared the lifecycle of a Blackberry phone.

Strawberries have the same lifecycle pic.twitter.com/UuJ8HQ8Hne — partyheinz (@partyheinz1) June 17, 2020

Desarrollo de un fruto de zarzamora en Michoacán, México.

Para completar su ciclo desde botón a fruto maduro transcurren aproximadamente 40 días. pic.twitter.com/A77nenwWyQ — Laura Mr' (@LauMr22) June 17, 2020

via My Modern Met