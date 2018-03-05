Life Is Pain, A Series of Animated Vignettes That Captures the Sheer Frustration of Futile Situations

“ Life Is Pain ” by the very clever animator 4096 RED is a wonderful series of vignettes capturing the sheer frustration of futile situations that often delay the satisfaction of resolution. Whether the problem is phone orientation , an inability to insert a USB properly, a broken pencil, a broken cork, burned toast, a stubborn thread or not enough cereal left in the box to fill the bowl, these easily identifiable irritants are not tragic by any means, but certainly annoying enough to ruin one’s day.

