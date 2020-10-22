Clever Illustrations of Life Before and After COVID

Irina Block, the talented Silicon Valley designer who created the Google Android logo, has created a clever illustrated series that depict normal events of daily life both before the worldwide pandemic and after the pandemic set in. The images from each moment in time are set alongside each other to show how truly different things have become since the invasion of COVID-19 into our collective lives.

I’ve started creating a bunch of designs as a way of dealing with the stress of pandemic. I am hoping to raise awareness and provide some comic relief from our daily struggles.

via DeMilked