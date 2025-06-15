What It’s Like to Live as an Amish Person

Today I Found Out host Simon Whistler, who previously wrote about why Amish men grow beards without mustaches, delved further into what life is like for Amish people in general. He spoke about the dress codes for both women and men, the overall self-sufficiency, code of behavior, general pacifism, and their incredibly strong sense of family within the community.

Is Amish life really as idyllic as it appears from the outside and just what is the reality of life as an Amish person really? …To begin with it’s important to point out that there are a bit over three dozen distinct Amish groups and countless communities within those. …That’s not to say there are no universals for example one thing you’ll find in every Amish community is a fierce sense of family and community, with members focusing on minimalistic humble lives.

