A Menacing Liam Neeson Auditions for the Role of Mall Santa Claus

The great Liam Neeson hilariously auditioned for a role as a mall Santa Claus during a 2016 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Neesom put on his best menacing face and provided a dark reading of the lyrics to various Christmas songs.

Do you understand what Santa is saying? He’s making a list, naughty-nice. He’s detailed. He’s single-minded. He’s an eye in the sky bringing swift judgment …Let me tell you something about that reindeer that ran over Grandma. I will look for him. I will find him. And I will kill him. …Release the Kringle.