Brilliantly Imaginative Short Films That Explain the Internal Mechanisms Inside Complex Machines

Motion and graphic designer Florent Porta has created “Les Machines Impossibles“, a series of five short films that brilliantly imagine what goes on with the internal mechanisms inside larger, more complex machines. The films were made in 2017 at the request of the Centre Pompidou Museum for their children’s web series “Mon Œill. The subjects in this series include the inner machinations of a street organ, bowling, baggage and soda. We previously wrote about “Preposterous”, Porta’s 2016 short film about absurdity.

“Les machines impossible” series (Impossible Machines), a tribute to Rube Goldberg, explores and reinvents what’s inside complex mechanisms.

via Digg