Leo P of Too Many Zooz Shreds On a Giant Contrabass Saxophone Inside a London Shop

The incredibly talented Leo P (Pellegrino) of Too Many Zooz shredded on an enormous Benedikt Eppelsheim Contrabass Saxophone for six minutes straight while visiting SAX, a saxophone store in London. While the sax was much bigger than him, Leo had no problem taking control of the giant instrument and giving it his own distinctive sound.

