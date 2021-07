The ruffed and ring-tailed lemurs who live at the Oregon Zoo (previously) were given a variety of frosty treats that they happily grabbed with their tiny prehensile hands and quickly gobbled up with adorable munching sounds.

Both ring-tailed and red-ruffed lemurs enjoyed some frosty snacks. Ring-tailed lemurs aren’t picky eaters – they snack on leaves, flowers, fruit, and insects. In their native Madagascar, they also eat caterpillars, birds, chameleons, and spider webs.