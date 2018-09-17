A Wonderfully Circuitous Rube Goldberg Machine That Traverses Through the Whole House to Pour Lemonade

Steve Price and the puzzle building team behind Sprice Machines built an amazing, wonderfully circuitous Rube Goldberg machine. Over the course of almost eight minutes, the elaborate series of chain reactions traversed the entire house before heading outside to pour glasses of lemonade for the thirsty folks who built the machine.

Our first ever house wide machine project – The Lemonade Machine. This complex chain reaction travels through the kitchen, kid’s room, bathroom, office, parent’s room, living room, patio & backyard using everyday objects to automatically pour lemonade for the entire team of builders. Enjoy.