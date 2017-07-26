Binging With Babish Makes Lemon Pepper Wet Wings From the FX TV Series ‘Atlanta’

In a delicious episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make lemon pepper wet wings from Donald Glover‘s FX television series Atlanta.

Lemon Pepper Wet is an Atlantan institution, virtually unknown outside the Peach State until Donald Glover’s groundbreaking series made us salivate without even showing us the pay dirt. Look behind the Pulp-Fiction-style glowing MacGuffin and see the saucy, zesty wings underneath with this week’s episode. Shout out to J. Kenji Lopez-Alt for his groundbreaking oven wing technique.