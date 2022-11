An Ingenious Automated LEGO Washing Machine

The very creative person behind The Brick Wall built an ingenious automated personal LEGO washing machine and an external spinning dryer that washed and dried socks very well.

Student dream – working personal Lego Washing Machine.

The process of adding water, detergent, and drying was explained visually, showing how common items around the house, as well as sophisticated electronics, were used in the build.