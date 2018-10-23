A Whimsical LEGO Vortex Halloween Candy Launcher

The very talented LEGO designer Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks built a Vortex LEGO Candy Launcher. This brilliant machine, like his previous Halloween machines, was created to assist him with tossing out sweets to kids. Allemann built this whirling, whimsical machine out of the LEGO 17101 BOOST Creative Toolbox.

This candy machine spins up little mini chocolates in a centrifuge before launching them into space. …This is one of my favourite times of the year, when I try to come up with crazy ways of throwing sugar at people. :