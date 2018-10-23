Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Whimsical LEGO Vortex Halloween Candy Launcher

by at on

LEGO Vortex Candy Launcher

The very talented LEGO designer Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks built a Vortex LEGO Candy Launcher. This brilliant machine, like his previous Halloween machines, was created to assist him with tossing out sweets to kids. Allemann built this whirling, whimsical machine out of the LEGO 17101 BOOST Creative Toolbox.

This candy machine spins up little mini chocolates in a centrifuge before launching them into space. …This is one of my favourite times of the year, when I try to come up with crazy ways of throwing sugar at people. :



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP