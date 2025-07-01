Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Vehicles to Pop Increasingly Protected Balloons

The engineer behind Brick Machines built a series of increasingly complex LEGO vehicles that would pop increasingly protected balloons, using mechanics from LEGO Technic and LEGO Mindstorms. The attempts that were successful used strategic engineering, which included a itchy fingered squirrel named Bob.

Can a LEGO® Car Pop Balloons? This was a very difficult challenge, but there aren’t many things that can’t be solved by LEGO® Technic and LEGO® Mindstorms parts combined with engineering and creativity. In this video, you’ll see lots of fun, unique, functional LEGO® cars and LEGO® machines — all intended to pop balloons, no matter the obstacle.