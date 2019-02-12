Laughing Squid

LEGO Minifigure Pals Try to Get Past Their Furry Feline Tormentor in ‘The Great Escape’ From the Playroom

In “LEGO: The Great Escape”, a LEGO stop motion animation by Nukazooka, two bored Minifigures decided that they were getting a bit stir crazy inside the playroom and began build a structure that would propel them to the outside. Like those who came before them, a big problem arose for these two – getting past “the giants” of the household, particularly an enormous furry feline who really enjoys tormenting them.

Two Lego minifigures embark on a journey to escape the playroom. The only thing stopping them is a giant, fluffy monster.




