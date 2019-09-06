LEGO Announces Their Incredible New 4,784 Piece Star Wars Devastator Imperial Star Destroyer Set

LEGO announced their new, updated Star Wars Imperial Star Devastator Destroyer. This amazing set contains a remarkable 4,784 pieces (versus the 2002 version’s 3,100) to capture even the smallest detail from the Devastator’s first appearance Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

The Devastator Imperial Star Destroyer model features swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing. Also includes an attachable, buildable scale version Tantive IV starship for added ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ authenticity.

This set is available for pre-order for $700 with a release date of October 1, 2019.

LEGO Senior Designer Henrik Andersen opens up about designing this particular piece, his love of Star Wars and his love of the company for which he’s worked for 25 years.