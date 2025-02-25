The LEGO Rules That Dictate How Pieces Have to Be Connected In a Specific ‘Legal’ Way

Sam Denby of Half as Interesting explains how a LEGO set is assembled and how designers use the actual bricks to attend to every detail. He also talks about the rules of LEGO, the differences between the pieces (bricks, plates, and studs), the classification of different pieces (System and Technic), and what constitutes an illegal move.

LEGO are plastic at the end of the day which means they can deform if not used correctly. And if you deform a LEGO, it won’t fit with the others anymore. How do I know? Experiments. All this to say, most illegal moves either deform the bricks create an unstable build …and to understand what makes them illegal we have to know just a little more about LEGO pieces.