LEGO Recreation of Scenes From ‘The Princess Bride’

LEGO creator Daniel Metcalf submitted a LEGO Ideas design for “The Princess Bride: The Guilder Frontier”. The project contains 1,000 pieces and the story features a cast of Vizzini, Inigo Montoya, Fezzik, The Man in Black, Princess Buttercup and, an R.O.U.S (rodent of unusual size).

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles!

All this, and more, is contained the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. This 1,000 piece project contains the three classic duels and the journey through the fire swamp.

Metcalfe needs to get 10,000 people to support this project so that it can become an official LEGO set.

The Princess Bride is loved by many people, including me, and I have always wanted to see it in LEGO. As no set emerged, I took it upon myself to create the best set of it that I could through LEGO IDEAS. After a few months of pondering, I started the actual building process, and have tried my best to do the classic justice.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips