Adam Savage, Will Smith, and Norman Chan Build a LEGO Model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V Rocket

Adam Savage, Will Smith, and Norman Chan from Tested joined forces to build a LEGO Ideas model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V rocket that measures over 39 inches tall. The 1,969 piece LEGO Saturn V building kit is available to purchase from Amazon.

Adam Savage, Will Smith, and Norman Chan Build a LEGO Model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V Spacecraft

