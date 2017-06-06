Adam Savage, Will Smith, and Norman Chan Build a LEGO Model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V Rocket

Adam Savage, Will Smith, and Norman Chan from Tested joined forces to build a LEGO Ideas model of the NASA Apollo Saturn V rocket that measures over 39 inches tall. The 1,969 piece LEGO Saturn V building kit is available to purchase from Amazon.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
